November 14, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

PGTI 2026: Assam set for a golfing bonanza as Rs 1 crore Digboi Masters returns

PGTI 2026: Assam set for a golfing bonanza as ₹1 crore Digboi Masters returns

Digboi, Nov 14 (IANS) Honey Baisoya, Om Prakash Chouhan, Rashid Khan, Manu Gandas and Chikkarangappa will be among the leading players from the 2026 PGTI Order of Merit, showcasing their skills as an exciting week of golf awaits Digboi, Assam.

Carrying a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, the championship will be played at the historic Digboi Golf Links, Assam, from November 17 to 20, marking the opening of the PGTI 2026–27 season.

Hosted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Assam Oil Division, Digboi, the championship continues an enduring association between IndianOil and Indian professional golf. Having completed its 25th edition in 2025, the Digboi Masters is the longest-running tournament on India’s domestic professional circuit.

The current entry list includes five of the top 10 finishers on the 2026 PGTI Order of Merit: Honey Baisoya (4th), Om Prakash Chouhan (5th), Akshay Sharma (6th), Rashid Khan (7th) and Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain (10th). They will be joined by professionals including Manu Gandas and Chikkarangappa, alongside other overseas and Digboi-based professionals, giving audiences in Assam an opportunity to watch some of the Tour’s leading performers in action.

The tournament week will begin with the Pro-Am on November 15, followed by the official practice round on November 16. A press conference will also be held on November 16 to share details of the championship ahead of the professional competition beginning the following day.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We look forward to beginning the new PGTI season in Digboi and building on a partnership that has created valuable opportunities for our players. With several leading Order of Merit players in the field, golf enthusiasts in Assam can look forward to watching high-quality golf and seeing these professionals showcase their skills.”

--IANS

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