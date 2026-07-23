Peter Clarke named Sydney Sixers WBBL head coach

Sydney, July 23 (IANS) Sydney Sixers have turned to Peter Clarke to lead their women's side, confirming the experienced coach will oversee the Women’s Big Bash League outfit while continuing as head coach of the NSW Breakers in a dual-capacity role over the next two seasons.

Clarke's appointment completed the Sixers' coaching transition after Matthew Mott shifted across to take charge of the club's men's Big Bash League team. He will continue his responsibilities with New South Wales, where he enjoyed an impressive debut season by guiding the Breakers to the Women's National Cricket League final.

Under Clarke, NSW dominated the regular season, suffering only a single defeat before falling narrowly to Queensland in a rain-interrupted championship match. His familiarity with the Sixers setup also played a part in the appointment, having worked alongside Mott as an assistant coach during last season's WBBL campaign.

The Sixers considered the possibility of Mott overseeing both their men's and women's programmes but ultimately opted to appoint separate head coaches for each side ahead of the upcoming season.

Mott recently succeeded James Hopes as coach of the Sixers' BBL team. Hopes, who had been lined up to lead the men's side after the departure of Greg Shipperd, left the role to accept combined coaching responsibilities with Queensland and the Brisbane Heat.

Beyond his recent coaching achievements, Clarke arrives with extensive experience across Australian cricket. Before transitioning into full-time coaching, he spent eight years working as a psychologist with the Australian women's team, giving him established relationships with several Sixers players who are also part of the NSW setup.

"The Sixers are a storied franchise in the WBBL, and a club with a legacy of phenomenal players and team success. Most importantly, the people at the Sixers are high character and interested in being the best we can be – players and staff alike. That's what excites me the most, being a part of a group of people who are continuously striving to be great.

"I've been fortunate enough to build relationships with players and staff at the Sixers from other roles I've served within Australian cricket, as well as serving as an assistant coach with the club last season, and I'm looking forward to continuing to build on those connections as we strive for the ultimate success as a team. I'm excited by the journey ahead of us and the opportunity to be a part of creating an environment that allows us to reach our full potential,” Clarke said in a statement on Thursday.

Welcoming the appointment, Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes expressed confidence in the club's revamped coaching structure.

"Pete brings a wealth of cricketing knowledge and leadership experience. He has a clear vision for this program and the energy and leadership qualities required to drive sustained success. We'd like to thank Matthew for his outstanding contribution to our WBBL program and wish him every success in his new role as BBL head coach. I have every confidence that Pete and Matthew are the right leaders for our respective programs, and that they will give us every opportunity to contend for a third WBBL and fourth BBL championship,” Haynes said.

--IANS

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