People should be proud to display their culture: Participants at Delhi's Tribal Conclave

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS ) Members of various tribal communities, who took part in the grand 'Janjati Sanskritik Samagam' (Tribal Cultural Conclave), held in the national capital on Sunday, asserted that people belonging to different states and communities should be proud to display their culture.

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest, the event is being held to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary year of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

A significant part of the event was also organised at the Red Fort premises.

The mega cultural gathering was expected to draw nearly 1.5 lakh representatives from more than 550 tribal communities across the country.

Speaking to IANS, a woman, who hailed from Uttarakhand, said that she has not witnessed such a grand tribal event in 40 years of her life.

Showcasing her traditional attire, she added: "Everybody should be proud to display their culture."

Another tribal woman expressed her happiness for being able to take part in the event.

"We feel very good here and are very happy. We will also go to the Red Fort," she told IANS.

The woman highlighted that members of the community have arrived at the event with a purpose.

She said: "We are here in New Delhi to support and protect the tribal community and the issues being faced by them."

Echoing similar view, another participant said that the purpose of the programmee is to bring together the tribal communities.

"Our aim is to interact with people from different regions and languages, and it feels very good. Good arrangements have also been made here," he added.

A participant said: "Today, as the 'Janjati Sanskritik Samagam' is being organised, we are witnessing the presence of tribal communities from across the country. India has around 750 tribal communities, and people from more than 550 tribal societies can be seen here."

"It feels as though a miniature India has come together here today. We can see the unique cultures, traditions, attire, dialects, languages, musical instruments, and lifestyles of different tribal communities being displayed here."

He remarked that the entire country should witness how the tribal community is working towards preserving its culture.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders attending the grand Tribal Cultural Conclave, emphasised that the event celebrated the coming together of tribal communities, displaying the culture of united India.

--IANS

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