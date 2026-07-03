Penelope Cruz recollects her scary airplane encounter with Salma Hayek on Halloween

Los Angeles, July 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Penelope Cruz is looking back at her longtime friendship with actress Salma Hayek, as she recently recollected their memorable moments together.

One of them happened on a “really crazy” Halloween that she shared with Salma Hayek, 59, whom she called “another sister for me” recently, reports ‘People’ magazine.

When host Sean Evans asked for her a notable memory with her co-star in the hit 2006 action-comedy Bandidas on ‘First We Feast's Hot Ones’, Penelope Cruz shared, “wearing clown wigs and outfits” for Halloween one year.

She said, “I don't like clowns. They are scary no matter what”. The actress shared that she and Salma Hayek were on an airplane full of people.

She said, “Imagine, 10 of us were dressed like clowns. And then the pilot said, ‘Oxygen masks! We're having a depressurization of the cabin’”.

Amid the alarming plane emergency, “stewards were running, like (holding) the whole oxygen tank”, she said. “We were very lucky, we landed safely. But that was such a crazy bonding experience”.

As per ‘People’, the actresses had to board another plane, again, in full clown get-up, because they were supposed to be shooting a few hours later”.

The Oscar-winning actress said. “Of course we were late on set. But alive”. She previously recalled the Halloween story. The two actresses have remained close since bonding on the set of Bandidas, in which they played an unlikely duo becoming bank robbers.

"I was coming (to Los Angeles) for two months and I didn't know anyone here”, Penelope Cruz recalled in a 2023 episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ when describing first meeting Hayek, who “picked me up and said, 'You're not going to the hotel. You're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you're going to feel very lonely’”.

Penelope Cruz will appear next in the Cannes Film Festival premiere La Bola Negra, Day Drinker opposite Johnny Depp and Bunker opposite her husband Javier Bardem.

--IANS

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