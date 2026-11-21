Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Kevin Bacon took a trip down cinematic memory lane as he visited the little Irish town where the classic film ‘The Quiet Man’ was shot.

Sharing glimpses from his stay on Instagram, Bacon revealed that he won Best Director and Best Cinematography awards and even tried to recreate the iconic bridge shot featuring Hollywood legend John Wayne.

He wrote in the caption: “I stayed in a little town where “The Quiet Man” was shot. Won Best Director and Best Cinematography awards. Tried to recreate the iconic shot of John Wayne on the bridge!”

“The Quiet Man” is a 1952 romantic comedy drama film directed and produced by John Ford, and starring John Wayne, Maureen O'Hara, Victor McLaglen, Barry Fitzgerald, Arthur Shields and Ward Bond.

The screenplay by Frank S. Nugent was loosely based on a 1933 Saturday Evening Post short story of the same name by Irish author Maurice Walsh, later published as part of a collection titled The Green Rushes. The film features Winton Hoch's lush photography of the Irish countryside and a long, climactic, semi-comic fist fight.

The film was an official selection of the 1952 Venice Film Festival. John Ford won the Academy Award for Best Director, his record fourth, and Winton Hoch won for Best Cinematography. In 2013.

The film follows Sean Thornton (John Wayne), a retired American boxer haunted by accidentally killing an opponent in the ring, returns to his childhood village of Innisfree in Ireland to buy back his family's ancestral cottage and live a peaceful life.

Talking about Kevin, his most praise worthy work includes National Lampoon's Animal House, Friday the 13th, Diner, Footloose, Quicksilver, White Water Summer, She's Having a Baby, Flatliners, Tremors, He Said, She Said, JFK, A Few Good Men, The River Wild, The Air Up There, Murder in the First, Apollo 13, Sleepers, Wild Things, Stir of Echoes, Hollow Man, My Dog Skip, Trapped, Mystic River, The Woodsman, Death Sentence, Frost/Nixon, X-Men: First Class, Crazy, Stupid, Love, Black Mass, Patriots Day, The Darkness and MaXXXine.

--IANS

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