Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) American pop-rock band OneRepublic marked 19 years of their debut studio album ‘Dreaming Out Loud’, taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Reflecting on the album that featured their breakout hit ‘Apologize’, the band wrote on Instagram: “Dreaming Out Loud, 19 years ago today. Yes, that Apologize. That’s us.”

Dreaming Out Loud is OneRepublic's debut studio album, released in 2007. It also refers to several books, a 1940 comedy film, a Washington, D.C. food nonprofit, and a typeface. It includes "Apologize", "Stop and Stare", "Say (All I Need)," "Mercy," and "Come Home".

The album followed two years of massive success on Myspace; the band had appeared in Myspace Music's Top Artists since early 2006, with over 28 million total song plays counted.

The album was released after the success of a remix version of the lead single "Apologize", which was produced by Timbaland. The song reached number one in many countries, while it peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Talking about the band, OneRepublic is an American pop rock band formed in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 2002. The lineup currently consists of Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher and Brian Willett.

The band achieved its first commercial success on Myspace as an unsigned act. In late 2003, after OneRepublic played shows throughout the Los Angeles area, several record labels approached the band with interest, but the band signed with Velvet Hammer, an imprint of Columbia Records.

They recorded their first album during the summer and fall of 2005. The album was scheduled for release on June 6, 2006, but the group was dropped by Columbia two months before the release date.

On January 2025, the band performed the song 'Counting Stars' on the Spring Festival Gala hosted by the state-run China Media Group, which is the most-watched programs in China.

--IANS

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