Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff extended warm birthday wishes to veteran actress and dancer Helen on her 88th birthday on Saturday.

Celebrating the legendary star through a nostalgic montage of her iconic screen appearances, Jackie shared a series of vintage photographs of her on his social media account.

The montage predominantly features black-and-white pictures from the golden era of Hindi cinema, showcasing Helen in a variety of her classic looks.

Adding to the nostalgia, Jackie used the evergreen song “O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan” as the background score for the montage. The song, from the 1966 film Teesri Manzil, was sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi, with music by R.D. Burman.

Helen went on to thrive in her career with blockbuster songs including “Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu” from Howrah Bridge, which became her breakthrough performance, followed by “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” from Caravan, “Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana” from Don and “Aa Jaane-Jaan” from Intaqam. Her performances in these songs helped establish her as Bollywood's quintessential cabaret and dance icon.

Helen, born Helen Ann Richardson in Rangoon, began her career in the early 1950s as a group dancer before moving towards solo performances. Her major breakthrough came in 1958 with “Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu” in Howrah Bridge, when she was just 19.

Over a career spanning more than seven decades, Helen appeared in more than 500 films. She became particularly known for bringing a combination of Western dance, cabaret, jazz, theatrical expression and Indian dance influences to Hindi film songs.

Beyond her dancing, Helen also established herself as an actress. She appeared in films including Teesri Manzil, Jewel Thief, Intaqam, Caravan, Gumnaam, Sholay, Don, Lahoo Ke Do Rang, Ram Balram and Woh Kaun Thi?.

Her contribution to Indian cinema was later honoured with the Padma Shri in 2009.

On the personal front, Helen was first married to filmmaker Prem Narayan Arora in 1957. The marriage ended in divorce in 1974. She later married screenwriter Salim Khan in 1981.

Salim was already married to Salma Khan and had four children, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Khan. Helen went on to become a beloved part of the Khan family and is affectionately known by the family as Helen aunty by the Khan children.

–IANS

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