New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) IndusInd Bank has dismissed former managing director and chief executive Sumant Kathpalia from the lender's employment with immediate effect, following an internal disciplinary inquiry and decided to invoke malus and clawback provisions against him, according to an exchange filing by the bank.

Malus and clawback provisions are executive compensation mechanisms that enable a company to reduce, cancel, or recover performance-based pay (such as bonuses or stock awards).

The board, acting as the disciplinary authority, took the decision at a meeting on November 20 after considering a report submitted by an enquiry officer, a former Bombay High Court judge.

"Sumant Kathpalia had on April 29, 2025, submitted his resignation from the services of the Bank with effect from the close of working hours on April 29, 2025. At its meeting held on April 29, 2025, the Board took note of the aforesaid resignation and made the requisite disclosures in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements," the filing said.

The lender said the malus and clawback provisions would apply from March 24, 2020, when Kathpalia was first appointed managing director and chief executive.

The bank said it had informed Kathpalia at the time of his resignation that he would remain in its employment until further notice. It subsequently initiated disciplinary proceedings under its internal code of conduct and placed him under suspension from June 18, 2025, pending completion of the proceedings.

Kathpalia’s resignation in April 2025 followed the discovery of accounting discrepancies in the bank's derivatives portfolio, with an independent review estimating losses of nearly Rs 1,960 crore on the bank's profit and loss account.

He submitted resignation, acknowledging “moral responsibility” for acts of commission and omission brought to his notice.

In Q1 FY27, the lender’s net interest income (NII) rose 1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,685 crore, while its gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved to 3.25 per cent. Gross slippages also declined to Rs 1,660 crore from Rs 2,567 crore a year ago.

—IANS

aar/na