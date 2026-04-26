Peace with Iran still within reach despite shifting leverage, strategic signalling

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Peace between the United States and Iran remains achievable despite ongoing tensions, as both sides continue to signal willingness for negotiation even amid military and economic pressure, according to an analysis.

The article, by Collins Chong Yew Keat and published by Eurasia Review, argues that evolving battlefield realities and diplomatic manoeuvres are gradually pushing both Washington and Tehran toward a negotiated settlement rather than prolonged conflict.

It highlights that Iran has adopted a calibrated strategy in negotiations, using time and controlled escalation as tools to retain leverage. It notes that Tehran has shown limited restraint by proposing controlled maritime access through parts of the Strait of Hormuz, signalling flexibility without conceding strategic advantage.

At the same time, the United States is seeking to weaken Iran’s bargaining position through sustained military and economic pressure, including targeting its deterrence capabilities and tightening control over maritime routes. This dual dynamic — pressure from Washington and tactical restraint from Tehran — is shaping conditions conducive to eventual diplomacy.

The report underscores that Iran’s traditional negotiation strength lies in its ability to delay, complicate, and extract concessions over time. However, current conditions — including economic strain, military setbacks and challenges to its control over strategic assets like the Strait of Hormuz — are eroding that leverage and pushing it toward compromise.

Control over the Strait of Hormuz remains central to the conflict, as it gives Iran disproportionate influence over global energy flows despite its relatively weaker conventional military strength. Even the perception that Iran can disrupt shipping has provided it with significant bargaining power in negotiations.

According to the article, as Iran’s room for manoeuvre narrows and its strategic assets come under pressure, its diplomatic posture is shifting from one of ambiguity to one driven by necessity. This transition increases the likelihood of serious engagement in peace talks, particularly if both sides perceive diminishing returns from continued escalation.

Recent global developments also indicate that diplomacy remains on the table. Reports suggest that both sides have kept channels open for negotiations, even as disagreements over sanctions, maritime access, and nuclear commitments persist.

According to the analysis, a sustainable peace will depend on balancing face-saving measures, strategic concessions and mutual recognition of limits. Neither side is likely to achieve total victory, making a negotiated settlement the most viable path forward.

The article emphasises that despite the volatility of the current situation, structural pressures on both Tehran and Washington make diplomacy not only possible but increasingly necessary.

It notes that while risks of escalation remain, the convergence of strategic constraints, economic pressures, and diplomatic signalling keeps the window for peace open — provided both sides are willing to compromise.

--IANS

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