PDA a sham, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav hostile to Dalits: UP Minister OP Rajbhar

Lucknow, Sep 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President O.P. Rajbhar launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, describing the latter's 'PDA' formula a "sham" and accusing him of having a hostile attitude towards Dalits and icons associated with the community.

"Akhilesh Yadav's definition of PDA keeps changing -- sometimes he defines it as Backward-Dalit-Minority, while at other times he interprets 'P' as Pandit, 'D' as Dalit, and 'A' as Ahir; he also variously defines 'A' as Minority, 'Aadhi Aabadi' (women), or 'Agrada' (forward castes)," Rajbhar said.

The Uttar Pradesh Minister further alleged that Akhilesh Yadav "hates Dalits" and becomes particularly irritated on seeing statues of Dalit icons.

Recalling the period after Akhilesh Yadav formed the government in 2012, Rajbhar alleged that Samajwadi Party workers vandalised numerous statues of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar between 2012 and 2017, referring to several such incidents reported from districts including Jaunpur, Mau, Sitapur and Azamgarh.

Rajbhar also referred to an incident in Agra, alleging that a Dalit Gram Pradhan was beaten to death by SP workers during the party's tenure in government. According to Rajbhar, the village head's only "crime" was that he had not voted for the Samajwadi Party.

"If one examines the data regarding Ambedkar, it becomes evident that atrocities against Dalits multiplied under Akhilesh's rule," Rajbhar said.

"Even today, Yadavs and Muslims -- who constitute the SP's vote bank -- are at the forefront of incidents involving atrocities against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh," he alleged, adding that the views held by Akhilesh Yadav and his Saifai-based family regarding BSP supremo Mayawati were no secret.

Referring to the Lucknow Guest House incident of June 2, 1995, Rajbhar alleged, "SP goons wanted to assassinate Mayawati. Fortunately, BJP leaders arrived at the scene. Had the BJP people not been there, Mayawati might well have been killed; her life was saved only by a stroke of luck."

Rajbhar also took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav over wearing a blue scarf, saying that the SP chief was seeking votes by projecting the legacy of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, but the blue scarf around his neck had instead become a "noose" for him.

"The red cap on the head and the blue scarf around the neck evoke memories of the June 2, 1995, Guest House incident and what the SP did to Mayawati," Rajbhar said.

The SBSP president further alleged that Akhilesh Yadav had abolished the provision for reservation in promotions. He also accused the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of dismantling districts and parks named after Dalit icons, including Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"Schemes named after Dalit icons and introduced for the upliftment and development of Dalits were also scrapped during the Akhilesh Yadav government," Rajbhar added.

He asserted that under the Yogi Adityanath government, the honour of all such icons was secure and no untoward incidents were taking place.

"That is why the vision Akhilesh Yadav is pursuing will once again come to nothing in 2027," Rajbhar added.

--IANS

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