March 04, 2026 9:22 PM हिंदी

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh makers now rope in Thaman to score background music for film!

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh makers now rope in Thaman to score background music for film! (Photo Credit: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

Hyderabad, March 4 (IANS)The makers of director Harish Shankar's action entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Wednesday announced that they were now bringing on board ace music director Thaman to score the background music of the film.

The makers said that they were doing this as music director Devi Sri Prasad, who is scoring the music for the songs in the film, would not have enough time to allocate for the film's background score as well. Therefore, the makers said that after mutual consent, they were bringing Thaman onboard and that the film would now have two music directors.

In a statement, which it shared through its social media handles, well known production house Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, said, "Thank you for the blockbuster response for #Dekhlengesaala and #Auraofustaad from 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'. Your love for the music has been incredible."

The production house went on to further say, "We believe that the upcoming song is also sure to rock your hearts. Rockstar DSP and director Harish Shankar have once again delivered songs that fans are celebrating everywhere."

Mythri then made the big announcement. The production house said, "Now, due to our delay in finalising and sending reels for background score to DSP, we are unable to match his timeline that he dedicated to this film. Due to his prior commitments, DSP is unable to accommodate this in his schedule despite making every effort to do so. We respect his decision, and under mutual consent, we are bringing Thaman on board for the background score. DSP's songs will make you dance, while Thaman will handle the background score."

The makers went on to clarify that this decision had been made keeping the film's timelines and overall vision in mind and that this would ensure smooth progress without any delays.

"This move comes after mutual discussions and has been taken in the best interest of the film. This is a powerful musical combination. Two stalwart musicians with one vision of making 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' a grand celebration and a lifetime memory for fans. Get ready for a truly memorable experience in theatres!

For the unaware, the film is to hit screens on March 26 this year.

--IANS

mkr/

