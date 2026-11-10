India hands over four advanced life support ambulances to Seychelles

Victoria, Nov 10 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Seychelles Rohit Rathish on Tuesday handed over four advanced life support ambulances to the country's Health Minister Marvin Fanny.

The High Commission of India in Seychelles stated that the gift underlines the people-centric nature of bilateral ties and long-standing cooperation between the two nations in health sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had handed over six advanced life support and basic life support ambulances to Seychelles during his State Visit in June.

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Seychelles stated, "High Commissioner Shri Rohit Rathish handed over 04 Advanced Life Support ambulances to Minister of Health H.E. Dr. Marvin Fanny."

"For recall, 06 Advanced Life Support and Basic Life Support ambulances were handed over by PM Shri Narendra Modi during his State Visit to Seychelles in June 2026. The gift underlines the people-centric nature of bilateral relations between India and Seychelles and spotlights our longstanding cooperation in the health sector," it added.

In August, Rohit Rathish handed over five laser radial boats to the Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Defence Force, fulfilling PM Modi’s announcement during his State Visit to the archipelagic island nation in the Indian Ocean in June.

India also handed over specialised calibrated tools and repaired electronic units to Seychelles, strengthening defence and maritime cooperation between the two nations.

"Strengthening India-Seychelles Defence and Maritime Security Cooperation. 3 repaired Dornier Main Electronic Units (MEUs), 18 sets of calibrated specialised aircraft tools, 50 safety helmets and seamanship ropes were handed over by Defence Adviser Capt. Shravan Sareen to Maj. Gen. Michael Rosette, CDF, SDF," the High Commission stated on X.

According to the Indian mission, the items were repaired/calibrated at Indian Naval facilities free of cost and will enable in-house testing and faster repairs for the Dornier fleet that is used by the Seychelles Air Force for Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, CASEVAC (Casualty Evacuation), and SAR (Search and Rescue).

“The safety and seamanship gear will elevate personnel safety and op readiness of the Seychelles Coast Guard,” the High Commission highlighted.

--IANS

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