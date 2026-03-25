March 25, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Pawan Kalyan welcomes wife to Instagram: Looking forward to inspiring interactions

Pawan Kalyan welcomes wife to Instagram: Looking forward to inspiring interactions

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Lezhneva, has made her debut on social media.

Welcoming his better half to Instagram, Pawan Kalyan shared a warm note saying that he is looking forward to meaningful and inspiring interactions with her.

For her primary post on the photo-sharing app, Anna uploaded a rare photo of her with Pawan Kalyan. The two were seen getting captured mid-laugh.

Expressing her gratitude towards Pawan Kalyan and Megastar Chiranjeevi, Anna captioned the post, “Long overdue. Feels like the right time now. With the blessings of @chiranjeevikonidela and support from @pawankalyan. (sic)”

Her Instagram bio reads, “Russian heart, Indian soul (heart emoji), Always learning, Mind • Body • Balance, Love & Gratitude (flower emoji).”

Pawan Kalyan took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a screenshot of Anna's profile, along with the caption, “A warm welcome to Instagram, dear @Anna.Konidala. Wishing you the very best as you step into this space. Looking forward to your presence bringing meaningful engagement and inspiring interactions. (sic)"

Talking about Pawan Kalyan's professional lineup, he was recently seen in Harish Shankar's "Ustaad Bhagat Singh".

The film got a theatrical release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Ugadi.

Refreshing your memory, the drama was initially slated to be out on March 26, however, the makers decided to prepone the release.

Sharing the new release date, makers Mythri Movie Makers, penned on social media, "Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark Massive celebrations at the box office! #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 19th MARCH, 2026. #UBSOnMarch19th."

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the project enjoys an impressive ensemble cast with Raashii Khanna as the leading lady, along with Sreeleela, Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, Avinash (of KGF fame), Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi in key roles, among others.

--IANS

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