Patralekhaa says debuting as producer helped her with post partum: I'm a better mother to Parvati now

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Patralekhaa recently stepped into the shoes of a producer with her movie Toaster.

The actress, in a heartfelt conversation with IANS, spoke in length about how her new role as a producer kept her busy, making post partum not hit her as much.

“I am really happy about it. There’s something called postpartum that happens to women, not necessarily to everyone and motherhood can feel like a black hole at times. But because of Toaster and Raj, and I am glad the universe supported me this way, I didn’t feel it as much,” said Patralekhaa.

The actress who, just a few months ago, welcomed a baby girl into her life, revealed how because of her work, she was able to become a much better and sorted mother to her baby girl Parvati.

“I feel like I am a better mother to Parvati now. So thankfully, it’s a good space to be in,” she said.

Talking about venturing into the production space as a debutant, Patralekhaa told IANS, “Actually, Raj (Rajkummar) and myself were waiting to venture into production for quite some time now. But then COVID happened and other things here and there.”

But then Toaster happened, I read it, it was funny, it was something I felt wasn’t very serious. It’s fun, it’s a comedy, and I have realised that comedy is a much more difficult genre to make. The script was really funny, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will translate into a good film.”

She added, “But I am glad we chose this, because the most difficult thing is to make people laugh, and hopefully Toaster will do that.”

Talking about Toaster, the movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh in the lead. Directed by Viveck Daschaudhary, the movie releases on the 15th of April.

–IANS

rd/