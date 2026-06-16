June 16, 2026 12:54 PM हिंदी

Patna court refuses bail to Khan Sir’s two security guards, seeks updated case diary in firing case

Patna court refuses bail to Khan Sir’s two security guards, seeks updated case diary in firing case

Patna, June 16 (IANS) The Patna Civil Court on Tuesday did not grant immediate relief to the two security guards employed by Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir.

The court was hearing the case in connection with the commotion, assault, and firing incident linked to Khan Global Studies at Musallahpur Hat in Patna.

During the proceedings, the court directed the police to submit an updated case diary along with other required documents related to the investigation.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for June 20.

A separate hearing involving Faisal Khan himself is also expected to take place on June 20. He currently has interim protection from arrest until that date in connection with the ongoing case.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that associates of Roshan Anand are also preparing to move bail petitions in the matter.

The dispute has taken a more serious turn after Roshan Anand, who was released from jail on bail, on Monday night publicly accused Faisal Khan and a cold storage owner of conspiring to murder his brother, Prince Yadav.

Prince Yadav died under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in Biratnagar, and the matter is currently under investigation by Nepal Police.

According to reports, Prince Yadav’s last rites were performed late Monday night in his native village in Saharsa, where a large number of local residents and supporters attended the funeral procession.

Family members have continued to demand justice in the case.

According to family members, Prince Yadav’s parents are deeply traumatised following his death and are reportedly undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, authorities in Nepal have detained five associates of Prince Yadav for questioning as part of the investigation into the suspicious death.

Reports also indicate that investigators from Patna Police may travel in connection with the probe and to coordinate regarding individuals linked to the case.

The controversy has now acquired a political dimension as well.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of Prince Yadav.

He has written to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary seeking a CBI probe, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the death require a high-level and impartial investigation.

--IANS

ajk/dpb

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