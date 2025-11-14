Parul Gulati shares how Yo Yo Honey Singh has evolved as an artist over the years

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Parul Gulati opened up about reuniting with Yo Yo Honey Singh after a decade for a special song in her upcoming film “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress described the collaboration as a nostalgic and exciting experience, marking a full-circle moment in her career. Sharing her excitement about collaborating with Honey Singh again, Parul shared, “When I met Honey after so many years, it truly felt like time had stood still. We both instantly went back to those Zorawar days, the rehearsals, the laughter, the fun chaos on set.”

“Working with him again after ten years felt nostalgic but also very refreshing. He has the same infectious energy, the same passion for music, and it’s amazing to see how much he’s evolved as an artist. Shooting this song together brought back so many memories, and I couldn’t have asked for a better reunion. It felt like coming full circle,” she added.

Parul and Honey Singh have collaborated together for the song “Phurr” from the forthcoming romantic comedy “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2,” which also stars Kapil Sharma. The track is a high-energy, dance-packed number that promises to get everyone on their feet.

The duo had earlier collaborated on the 2016 Punjabi action film “Zorawar,” which also marked Yo Yo Honey Singh’s acting debut.

Speaking about the movie, Parul told us, “It almost feels like life has come full circle. I’ve done so much work over the years, but there’s something magical about the big screen, it’s where every actor dreams of seeing themselves. To make that happen now, and that too with Kapil Sharma, feels like a reward for every small step that brought me here. I’m stepping into a world of comedy for the first time, and I’m eager to laugh, learn, and live this new chapter with all my heart.”

The upcoming film also stars Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, and Ayesha Khan.

