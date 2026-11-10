Participation in an all-women FIFA workshop gives Chhetri change to drive programmes for change

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Being the lone male player at a three-day Impact Accelerator Workshop organised as part of the FIFA Player Impact Programme has given former India captain Sunil Chhetri special insights into the world of women's football.

The 42-year-old Chhetri was in Boston a few months ago, along with 10 female players to explore how they can turn their football influence into meaningful change for the causes that matter most to them. Chhetri's participation in the female-only programme in June reflects the programme's growing ambition and reach.

Chhetri was part of the cohort that gathered in Boston, Massachusetts, to explore how they can turn their football influence into meaningful change for the causes that matter most to them. He is expected to soon put together a project to drive positive social change in the country and, along with other participants, present it at the next stage of the Impact Accelerator Workshop in London in December this year.

The 11 members of the 13-strong second cohort of FIFA's Player Impact Programme were united for the initiative, which empowers players to harness their voice, platform and resources to drive positive social change, said a report on www.fifa.com.

The three-day conclave in Boston, at which the players took the first step in their impact journeys, was attended by Alexia Putellas, a FIFA Women’s World Cup winner with Spain, Casey Phair of Korea Republic, Gabi Nunes of Brazil, Hina Sugita of Japan, Jessie Fleming of Canada, Kenza Dali of France, Maria Sanchez of Mexico, Michelle Agyemang of England, Phallon Tullis-Joyce of the USA, Racheal Kundananji of Zambia and Rasheedat Ajibade of Nigeria, Rebekah Stott of New Zealand besides Sunil Chhetri.

The programme, which builds upon the success of its female-only pilot in 2025, recognises that the stars, besides excelling on the football field, also have a unique opportunity to inspire future generations and create lasting impact around the world, backed by FIFA's support.

Drawing from their experience and inspired by each other’s stories, players left with a clearer understanding of how the nine-month programme will support them with the skills, resources and guidance needed to turn their projects into reality, the report said.

Over three days in Boston, the group shared their personal journeys and the goals they have set for themselves through group discussions, practical exercises and expert-led sessions. The result was a series of powerful, engaging and constructive exchanges that will ultimately create lasting change in their communities.

"I’m really happy that I got this opportunity,” Chhetri was quoted as saying in a report on the programme in fifa.com. Chhetri, who at 42 is still playing in his homeland, said: “I cannot wait to put those lessons into practice. I don’t think there is a difference (between) a man and a woman here, (we are) just meeting amazing personalities, some amazing top-class players from different countries.”

The next milestone in their impact journey will come in December, when participants gather in London and join virtual sessions to present their projects to their peers.

--IANS

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