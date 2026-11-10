IRCTC denies ticket booking outage, says temporary login delays caused by festive rush

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday denied reports suggesting that its online ticket-booking platform suffered an outage, saying its services remained operational despite some users encountering delays while logging in.

In a clarification issued through its official social media handle, the railway ticketing company said media reports claiming that its portal was not functioning on the morning of November 10 did not accurately represent the situation. According to the company, the website and mobile applications continued to operate throughout the period in question.

"Due to this exceptionally high volume of concurrent login attempts on the website and mobile applications, some users may have encountered delayed login," the company said in its statement.

IRCTC attributed the temporary login issues to a surge in user traffic, driven by heightened demand for railway reservations during the festive travel season.

The company said an unusually large number of passengers were attempting to access the platform simultaneously, resulting in delays for some users.

The ticketing major noted that the spike in activity was linked to peak travel demand around Diwali and Chhath Puja, when millions of passengers typically log on to reserve tickets at the same time.

The company clarified that the issue was limited to delayed logins and did not amount to a system-wide outage.

"It continues to undertake technological upgrades, infrastructure enhancements and process simplification to improve the reliability of its online reservation system," it added.

It added that e-ticketing services across all channels have since returned to normal operations.

IRCTC said it is continuing to invest in technological upgrades, infrastructure improvements and process simplification measures to enhance the performance and reliability of its online reservation system.

These initiatives are aimed at ensuring a secure, efficient and seamless booking experience for the millions of passengers who rely on its digital platforms.

--IANS

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