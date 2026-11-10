Anaswara Rajan, Anish-starrer 'Itlu Arjuna' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Mahesh Uppala's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Itlu Arjuna', featuring actors Anish and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Production house What Next Entertainments took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrore, "Love in its heart. Action in its stride. Cinematic thrill all the way. #ItlluArjuna Certified with 𝙐/𝘼. THIS NOVEMBER 13th, his love will be heared in theatres worldwide. KING

@iamnagarjuna Presents. A @MusicThaman Musical."

The makers had only recently released a trailer of the film. The trailer shows that Anish's character in the film, Arjun, is speech impaired. Not just that, he is a thief who is very good at his trade. So, when a robbery happens, the cops begin to look for Arjun, a prime suspect.

Meanwhile, Arjun is madly in love with Keerthy (Anaswara Rajan) with whom he is good friends. Keerthy is a very sincere and disciplined girl who is focussed on her studies. She likes Arjun because she geniunely believes him to be a good guy.

In the meantime, the trailer shows that a fearsome gang is looking for a pen drive which is in someway connected to a whopping 1000 crores. The gang will stop at nothing for the money. For some reason, the gang is after Arjun and Keerthi. Simultaneously, the cops too are in hot pursuit of the couple...

For the unaware, the film was slated to hit screens worldwide on October 30 this year but was eventually postponed. The film is now slated to hit screens on November 13 this year.

The film has been produced by popular director Venky Kudumula under the banner of What Next Entertainments. More significantly, it is being presented by Telugu star Nagarjuna.

Well known actress Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead in this film in which actor Anish is making his debut as a hero. The film also marks the debut of Mahesh Uppala as a director.

On the technical front, the film boasts of a fantastic team. 'Itlu Arjuna' has music by one of the top music directors of the south, S. Thaman. Cinematography for the film is by the very gifted Raja Mahadev while Ram Kumar A has been assigned the position of production designer for the film.

Editing for the film has been handled by Koti K while Dilip Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences in the film.

--IANS

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