'Hurting religious sentiments': Police complaints filed against Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav over Ram Mandir donation theft skit

Varanasi, Aug 1 (IANS) Seers and lawyers in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, filed police complaints against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments after an act over the alleged Ram Temple donation theft was staged at the Parliament premises a day before.

A row erupted after Purnia MP Pappu Yadav came dressed as a monk in the Parliament complex on Friday and enacted the alleged embezzlement of donations made at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, with several opposition leaders, including LoP Gandhi, playing a cameo role.

One of the complaints was filed by seers at Varanasi's Kotwali police station while the other was submitted by lawyers.

Both the complaints accused the Parliamentarians of hurting religious sentiments of the Hindus.

Speaking to IANS, Patalpuri Math head priest Jagadguru Balak Das Devacharya said: "Through the act carried out by Pappu Yadav outside the Parliament House, he has insulted the saffron robe, the saint community, and also Lord Ram. A complaint has been lodged against all the opposition leaders involved... A demand has been made that legal action be taken against them otherwise the seer community will stage large-scale protests."

Gaurav Banswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone), said: "... Some videos have surfaced on social media which show MP Rajesh Ranjan dressed up as a monk while being engaged (in an act) at the Parliament premises. They (seers) have submitted a written complaint against the act alleging that religious sentiments have been hurt."

"For now, the complaint consists the name of Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, lawyers in Varanasi staged a protest against Pappu Yadav over the temple donation theft act.

Moreover, they also submitted a written complaint and demanded legal action against the Purnia MP Pappu Yadav and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

"We have lodged a complaint over what we believe was an insult to Sanatan Dharma that took place in the Parliament yesterday. We have sought the registration of a case against Pappu Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. We submitted a written complaint, not merely a memorandum, to the Cantonment police authorities," Advocate Vineet Kumar Singh told IANS.

A similar complaint was filed at the national capital's Jahangirpuri Police Station on Friday by petitioner Surya Maithil, accusing Pappu Yadav of hurting religious sentiments during the protest at the Parliament complex.

Meanwhile, seers and several Hindu outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad, held demonstrations in various parts of the country against Pappu Yadav for "insulting Sanatan Dharma".

--IANS

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