Parineeti Chopra calls Raghav Chadha her ‘reason for living,’ says she cannot exist without him

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra shared a touching message for her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, on his special day.

The ‘Kesari’ actress took to social media to share a heartfelt note, calling Raghav her “reason for living” and expressing how much he means to her. In her post, Parineeti Chopra showered praise on Raghav, calling him “the best dad in the world” and highlighting how he excels in multiple roles—as a son, husband, and father.

She shared how she observes and admires his dedication, noting that he works hard while balancing family life. The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress described him as her inspiration, pride, and “oxygen,” expressing deep gratitude and wonder at having him in her life.

Sharing a series of their pictures, Parineeti wrote, “Just when I thought you couldn’t get more perfect - you go and become the best dad in the world. I watch you every single moment of our lives - being the perfect son, perfect husband, and the perfect father. I watch you working hard (sometimes too hard!), balancing work and family.”

“You are my inspiration, my pride, my oxygen. The most incredible human being. I ask God for the millionth time - what did I do to deserve you? Happy birthday to my reason of living. I literally cannot exist without you. @raghavchadha88.”

The carousel of photos showcases the couple’s cherished moments from various vacations, with them striking poses together that reflect their love and affection.

Parineeti and Raghav have recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy on October 19. Announcing the arrival of their little munchkin on social media, they shared a joint post that read, “He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav (sic).”

The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a private ceremony in Udaipur.

