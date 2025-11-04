November 04, 2025 3:12 PM हिंदी

Paresh Rawal speaks up on his viral tweet about Taj Mahal from 2017

Paresh Rawal speaks up on his viral tweet about Taj Mahal from 2017

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘The Taj Story’, has spoken up on his viral tweet from 2017 in which he lashed out at people questioning the origins of Taj Mahal.

The actor spoke with IANS at a 5-star property during the promotional run of the film, and said that he stands by his 8 year-old tweet.

Back in 2017, the actor had bashed opinions that called the UNESCO world heritage site a non-Mughal architecture. He wrote at the time, “Taj Mahal-Symbol of Love becomes the symbol of Hate !!! Stupid n unnecessary n sad n pathetic controversy”.

Interestingly, 8 years down the line, the actor worked in ‘The Taj Story’, which is a revisionist attempt (lacking peer-review) to “uncover” the truth of the monument.

The actor said that his tweet was a response to the media reportage of claims that said that Taj Mahal is a Hindu monument.

He told IANS, “My tweet was a reaction to the reports of the newspapers of that time and so on, and everything that was thrown. I am against any kind of hollow controversy, which is a meaningless controversy, which does not benefit anyone, it only spreads poison. I am talking about that. This is not the controversy here. There is no Hindu-Muslim controversy in this film”.

“If you ask a question, you become communal, if you answer, you become a propagandist. So here we are talking about history. The education board and the historians have been factored in, and we have asked them why we have been shown and taught lies. So whatever was said then, in 2017, there must have been something like this. That is also me and this is also me”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

South Africa's Dewald Brevis ruled out of Pakistan ODIs

South Africa's Dewald Brevis ruled out of Pakistan ODIs

SBI Q2 results: Net profit rises 6.4 pc; asset quality improves further

SBI Q2 results: Net profit rises 6.4 pc; asset quality improves further

'Not connected in any way': Surinder Khanna debunks reports of his involvement in Indian Heaven Premier League

'Not connected in any way': Surinder Khanna debunks reports of his involvement in Indian Heaven Premier League

Ameesha Patel shows her playful side as she ‘goofs around’ in Abu Dhabi

Ameesha Patel shows her playful side as she ‘goofs around’ in Abu Dhabi

Suparn Verma: Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Tramp’ is the most political figure in cinema

Suparn Verma: Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Tramp’ is the most political figure in cinema

Air India to send relief flight to ferry passengers stuck in Mongolia

Air India to send relief flight to ferry passengers stuck in Mongolia

Gold continues decline amid dollar's surge, fading Fed rate cut hopes

Gold continues to decline amid dollar's surge, fading Fed rate cut hopes

Here’s how Urvashi Dholakia adds colour to her life during vacation in Maldives

Here’s how Urvashi Dholakia adds colour to her life during vacation in Maldives

8 in 10 Indians embrace return to office policy, BFSI, education sectors take lead: Report

8 in 10 Indians embrace return to office policy, flexibility, well-being major concern: Report

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt tells Shehbaaz Badesha to seek support from sister Shehnaaz’s fans

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt tells Shehbaz Badesha to seek support from sister Shehnaaz’s fans