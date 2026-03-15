March 15, 2026 10:12 PM हिंदी

Ahmedabad Rural Police organise training on NDPS Act from judicial perspective​

Ahmedabad Rural Police organise training on NDPS Act from judicial perspective​ (Photo: IANS)

Ahmedabad, March 15 (IANS) Police officers in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and other units attended a one-day workshop on Sunday, focusing on strengthening investigations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.​

Legal experts highlighted the importance of strict procedural compliance to ensure successful prosecution in drug-related cases.​

The training programme was organised by Ahmedabad Rural Police in collaboration with Sambhav Initiative.​

The workshop aimed to enhance the investigative capabilities of police officers handling NDPS cases and to improve their understanding of how courts assess narcotics investigations.​

Former Supreme Court judge M. R. Shah and former Gujarat High Court judge Ashokkumar Joshi, who is also chairman of the Gujarat Public Works Contract Disputes Arbitration Tribunal, conducted sessions on the judicial interpretation of the NDPS Act and the importance of following prescribed procedures during investigation.​

Addressing the gathering, Shah said the seminar was organised to discuss technical issues that sometimes lead to acquittals in NDPS cases.​

“Today, with the support of Ahmedabad Rural Police and Sambhav Initiative, a one-day seminar on NDPS was held. Sometimes NDPS cases are acquitted on technical grounds, so we held this seminar to discuss and address these issues,” he said.​

The speakers noted that the NDPS Act is among the most stringent laws in the criminal justice system and emphasised the need for meticulous investigation, proper documentation, and adherence to safeguards such as searches, seizures, sampling, and the maintenance of the chain of custody to ensure that cases withstand judicial scrutiny and lead to convictions.​

The workshop also featured addresses by Praveen Sinha, former Special Director of the CBI and former Deputy National Security Adviser; Sunil Joshi, DIG of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS); and Sidhartha Korukonda, SP in the Anti-Terrorism Squad, who shared operational experiences and insights on combating narcotics trafficking and organised criminal networks.​

Ahmedabad Additional Commissioner of Police Taun Duggal attended the workshop along with assistant commissioners of police, police inspectors, police sub-inspectors, and other personnel, including writers from the city police.​

A team from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism (ATS) squad also participated in the event.​

Ahmedabad Rural SP Om Prakash Jat said the programme was organised through a joint collaboration to strengthen investigative practices in narcotics cases.​

"Drug trafficking poses a serious threat to society and requires legally sustainable investigations to ensure effective prosecution," he said.​

The workshop also had an interactive session during which police officers discussed practical challenges faced during NDPS investigations and shared suggestions to strengthen investigation and prosecution in narcotics cases.​

--IANS

mys/dan

LATEST NEWS

Nick Jonas reveals why he said yes to ‘Power Ballad’

Nick Jonas reveals why he said yes to ‘Power Ballad’

Winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal, says Shubman Gill in a panel discussion during the BCCI's Naman Awards in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Naman Awards: Winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal, says Shubman Gill

Mariah Carey reacts to her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Mariah Carey reacts to her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Tried to make as few changes as we could till the 2026 T20 World Cup came, says Suryakumar Yadav during the BCCI's Naman Awards in New Delhi on Sunday/ Photo credit: IANS

Tried to make as few changes as we could till the 2026 T20 World Cup came, says Suryakumar

Mona Singh learned how to salute from a real female cop for 'Kohrra 2'

Mona Singh learned how to salute from a real female cop for 'Kohrra 2'

Chandrika clinches gold, three win silver as India finish with 5 medals in the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. Photo credit: BFI

World Boxing Futures Cup: Chandrika clinches gold, three win silver as India finish with 5 medals

ECI enforces MCC, orders removal of ministers' photos from govt websites

ECI enforces MCC, orders removal of ministers’ photos from govt websites

Winning Women’s ODI World Cup meant a lot, had dreamt about lifting ICC trophy, says Harmanpreet Kaur at the BCCI annual awards, Naman, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Winning Women’s ODI World Cup meant a lot, had dreamt about lifting ICC trophy: Harmanpreet

Ahmedabad Rural Police organise training on NDPS Act from judicial perspective​ (Photo: IANS)

Ahmedabad Rural Police organise training on NDPS Act from judicial perspective​

Bhilai Nagar railway station revamped, passenger amenities enhanced under 'Amrit Bharat Scheme'​

Bhilai Nagar railway station revamped, passenger amenities enhanced under 'Amrit Bharat Scheme'​