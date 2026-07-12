Paralympian Rakesh Kumar debunks J&K Sports Council's claims, says he applied offline under S.O.-12

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Paralympic medallist Rakesh Kumar has rejected the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council's assertion that he never applied for appointment under S.O.-12 of 2022, maintaining that he had submitted his application offline and questioning how he could now produce documentary proof.

Responding to the Council's statement denying his allegations of exclusion from the recruitment process, the para archer said he was only seeking what he believed was rightfully due to him and insisted he had not attempted to gain entry through improper means.

The Sports Council had earlier maintained that Rakesh never submitted an application under the recruitment notification and, therefore, was never considered by the scrutiny or selection committees. It also described his allegations as "factually incorrect" and stated that he had sought inclusion only after the provisional selection list had been issued.

Refuting those claims, Rakesh said his application had been submitted physically rather than through an online portal.

“This matter happened in 2022. I had applied offline for for appointment under S.O.-12 of 2022. How am I supposed to give a proof of my offline application? Had I applied online, I would have given proof,” Rakesh told IANS.

Rakesh also denied the Sports Council's allegation that he had sought a "backdoor entry" into the recruitment process, calling the claim unfounded.

“They said I tried for backdoor entry, such was not the case,” he added.

The Paralympic medallist questioned the credibility of the department's position, arguing that accepting its version without challenge could cast doubt on even his sporting achievements.

“Today they're saying I never applied, tomorrow they'll come and say I never represented my country at events, will you believe that and agree to it?,” Rakesh questioned.

Highlighting his credentials, Rakesh said he had no reason to make false claims about the recruitment process. "I'm a reputed athlete who won a medal for the country at the esteemed Paralympic Games and World Championships, why would I lie about this? I'm only asking for what I deserve."

While standing by his version of events, Rakesh indicated that he was not immediately planning to pursue legal proceedings against the department. "However, I'll seek help and see what happens; I won't take this to court."

The exchange marks the latest development in the dispute over appointments under S.O.-12 of 2022, with the Sports Council maintaining that Rakesh never participated in the recruitment process, while the para archer continues to assert that he had duly applied and was wrongly denied consideration.

--IANS

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