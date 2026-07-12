Three DGC golfers to represent India at 78th Singapore Open Amateur Championship

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Three promising golfers from the Delhi Golf Club, Deepak Yadav, Chaitanya Pandey and Ranveer Mitroo will represent India at the 78th Singapore Open Amateur Championship, scheduled to be played at the Singapore Island Country Club’s Bukit Course from July 14 to 17.

The three players were shortlisted by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) to represent the country at the prestigious championship, following their impressive performances and consistency on the national junior and amateur golf circuits.

Ahead of their departure, the three golfers were felicitated at the Delhi Golf Club by DGC captain Vikram Seth and lady captain Sonaal Chaudhri. The ceremony recognised their achievements and extended best wishes to them as they prepared to represent India on the international stage.

Deepak Yadav enters the championship as one of India’s leading amateur golfers. He was placed first on the Indian Golf Union’s Gentlemen’s Merit List released in March 2026. A Delhi Golf Club player, Deepak has built a strong reputation through consistent performances and victories in World Amateur Golf Ranking events. He has also gained valuable exposure by competing alongside professional golfers at major tournaments, including the Hero Indian Open 2026. He currently holds the DGC course record at -10 under.

Ranveer Mitroo has produced several noteworthy performances in international junior golf. He has been training for the past 10 years under international golfer Amandeep Johl, who is currently the CEO of the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India. The long-term association has played an important role in Ranveer’s technical and competitive development.

Ranveer finished runner-up in the Category A Boys division at the Singapore Junior Championship in 2025, recording rounds of 69, 72 and 69 for a six-under-par total. He also secured fifth-place finishes at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Boys’ Junior Championship and the Singapore Junior Championship during the 2025 season. Ranveer won four World Amateur Golf Ranking events in India in 2024 and was also runner-up at the Singapore Junior Masters.

Chaitanya Pandey has emerged as another consistent performer on the national junior and amateur golf circuits. He was ranked sixth on the Indian Golf Union’s Gentlemen’s Merit List in March 2026 and has registered several victories and top-10 finishes in World Amateur Golf Ranking events. Chaitanya recently delivered an impressive performance at the NCR Cup, where he won his category by eight strokes and also secured the overall combined Boys’ Category A and B title.

The participation of Deepak, Chaitanya and Ranveer at the Singapore Open Amateur Championship reflects the growing strength and depth of India’s junior and amateur golf programme. Their selection also highlights the important role played by the Delhi Golf Club in identifying, supporting and nurturing young golfing talent.

The championship will offer the three players an opportunity to further develop their games, compete in challenging conditions and showcase the quality of Indian amateur golf on a prestigious international platform.

The Singapore Open Amateur Championship is one of the prominent tournaments on the Asian amateur golf calendar and attracts leading players from across the region. The championship will provide the Indian trio with an important opportunity to test their skills against a strong international field and gain valuable competitive experience at one of Singapore’s historic golfing venues.

--IANS

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