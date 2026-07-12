Ram Mandir CEO will add another layer in the system post-donation row: Nripendra Misra (IANS Interview)

Ayodhya, July 12 (IANS) In the backdrop of the recent donation row, Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra on Sunday hoped the new arrangement at the Ram Mandir, including the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) answerable to the temple trust, will continue to focus on welfare of devotees who have shown no signs of 'distrust' in the system.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Misra indicated that it was time to add another layer to strengthen the system for preventing a recurrence of the regrettable donation row.

Here are the excerpts of the interview:

Q: What is the impact of the donation row on the number of devotees visiting Ram Mandir and the donations being offered?

There are no estimates of the donations being made. But, the personal feedback I received, after talking to some of the devotees, is that their focus continues to be on Lord Ram and offering prayers to him and they will continue to come in large numbers.

I am told that the footfall of devotees continues increasing on Saturday and Sunday and there are sizeable crowds even at Hanuman Garhi.

Lord Ram is the soul of our ethos and religious identity and the devotees continue to offer prayers as before.

Q: What sort of changes are likely in managing the affairs at the Ram Mandir after the proposed appointment of a CEO for overseeing financial arrangements and other issues?

The CEO will look into the entire state of affairs, seeking advice from the General Secretary and mandate from the temple trust.

The CEO will be an additional chain in the system. The hierarchy of the existing system is not being disturbed. The temple trust is supreme and its decisions will be final.

Q: Are you expecting changes in the facilities for devotees under the CEO?

Every aspect of the Ram Mandir's administration should revolve around devotees. I believe the usual arrangements at the Ram Temple are being carried out. The devotee is always the central focus of the temple, nothing else. A temple exists for its devotees, and whenever we make decisions or take any step, the devotee should remain at the centre of our thoughts and actions.

We pray for the nation's progress and the well-being of all its citizens. We pray to Lord Ram, the embodiment of righteousness and virtue, to bless the nation with greater progress and ensure the well-being of all its citizens.

Q: What is the update on the construction work at the Ram Mandir complex?

The temple project has entered its final phase, with only two major tasks to be completed. The first task relates to the old temple and its memorial. Most of the work has been completed, but the arrangement for the 24-hour 'jwala' is still pending. Apart from that, the construction work is complete. The second task is the completion of the memorial, which is expected to be finished by the end of July.

I expect the construction companies to complete the works pending within the complex by August 15.

--IANS

rch/khz