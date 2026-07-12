July 12, 2026 8:57 PM हिंदी

Asian U23 Athletics C'ships: Anand Singh wins javelin title, women’s 4x400m relay add second gold to tally

Asian U23 Athletics C'ships: Anand Singh wins javelin title, women’s 4x400m relay add second gold to tally (Credit: AFI)

Ordos, July 12 (IANS) Outstanding performance by javelin thrower Anand Singh and women’s 4x400m relay swelled India’s gold medal tally on the final day of the inaugural edition of the Asian U23 Athletics Championships in the Chinese City of Ordos on Sunday.

Overall the Indian team overall won 16 medals, including three gold. The Indian team also won four silver and nine bronze medals.

On his way to winning the gold medal Anand Singh joined 80m. His brilliant gold medal throw of 80.57m, a personal best, was achieved in the last attempt. Shivam Lohakare, second Indian in the fray won the bronze medal with a distance of 77.70m.

The gold medal winning quartet of Shravani Sachin Sangle, Sandramol Sabu, Pravallika Narimalla and Nofisa Khatun clocked 3:33.62 seconds in the women’s 4x400m relay.

China won the silver medal (3:35.14 secs), while Kazakhstan settled for bronze (3:37.65 secs),

The Indian women's 4x100m relay won the silver medal (44.68 seconds) behind China (43.75 secs). Kazakhstan settled for bronze (50.90 secs).

The members of the women’s shorter relay team were Sanjana, Akshaya Saravanan, Sudheeksha V and Shreeya Rajesh.

The men’s 4x400m relay also won silver (3:04.24 secs). The team members were Astik Pradhan, Sharan Megavarnam, Setu Mishra and Aman Choudhary.

China won gold with a time of 3:03.46 secs, while Qatar took home bronze (3:06.19 secs).

But the men’s 4x100m relay finished fourth (39.38 seconds).

In the men’s high jump, Sudeep finished fifth (2.10m), while Bhumeshwory Devi Huidrom was seventh (4:29.81 secs) in the women's 1500m.

Earlier in the day, Sachin Garhwal finished sixth (1:36:48) in the men’s half marathon race walk, while Aarti (1:45:40) was fourth in the women’s half marathon race walk.

--IANS

hs/

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