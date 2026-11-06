Pankaj Tripathi: It’s hard to ignore Kaleen Bhaiyya, it’s hard to notice my ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ character

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’, has drawn comparison between his iconic characters of Kaleen Bhaiyya from ‘Mirzapur’, Sultan Qureshi from ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and Ranjan Dubey from ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actor Aditi Rao Hydari in the Goregaon east area of Mumbai, and shared that while he has to put in a lot of effort to come across as menacing for characters like Kaleen Bhaiyya and Sultan, essaying an everyday Joe like Ranjan Dubey is more fulfilling for him, and is closer to his personality.

He told IANS, “As an actor, we want a lot of changes or versatility in the work that comes our way. There are a lot of other characters that are difficult to ignore. There are characters that are difficult to notice. When you watch this film, you won't believe that this is the same actor, who has essayed Kaleen bhaiyya because he is extremely different. This character is more closer to me in real life. I'm Ranjan Dubey from ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’. I have to act while playing Sultan from ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ or Kaleen Bhaiyya from ‘Mirzapur’. I don't need to act here, this is more free-flowing, this is more me”.

He further mentioned, “It's difficult to notice Ranjan Dubey, and it's difficult to ignore Kaleen Bhaiya. So, the actor enjoys it when he gets to eat all kinds of food, and we don't eat what we eat no matter how good it is. So, we also need a change, for the actor, and for the audience as well”.

Meanwhile, ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’ is set to drop on November 13, 2026 on November 13, 2026, exclusively on SonyLIV.

--IANS

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