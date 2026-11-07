Pankaj Tripathi: It takes weeks to prepare a character, it takes years to prepare an actor

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’, has said that the preparation of an actor far precedes the preparation for a character.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actor Aditi Rao Hydari in the Goregaon east area of Mumbai, and shared that while playing a part requires a specific time frame, actors prepare throughout their lives, and it’s a constant process.

He told IANS, “You get to play a character in one or two weeks or three weeks. You read the film, and then you try to be close to the character. It’s a matter of a few weeks, it takes years to prepare an actor. Like how it takes 4 days to make a chair, but it takes 4 years for the carpenter to learn how to make it perfectly”.

He then spoke about the industry practice of serving the audience, as he said, “For an actor, it is a practice of 15-20 years. By doing it, you make a way that it can be complicated and you have to do more than that. We fall often into this trap of ‘What the audience wants’. In India, not everyone likes pan-Indian food. So, if I don't like any food, it means that the food is not bad. It simply means that I don’t have a taste for it. What does the internet do? If someone doesn't like a story, they immediately write that it is very bad. Your taste can also develop for this story”.

He then called ‘Parivarik ManuRanjan’, a film for the family audience, and compared it with comfort food.

He shared, “So, it is the same that this cinema comfort food, this is the cinema of the house. It is a clean film. There is nothing where you need a disclaimer. We know that the audience's attention span has reduced because of this, so we need to do sharp editing. But, this film has none of it. I even told our director that if you would have edited the film with a little more slow pace, I would have liked it better. This is a story like that. We felt that masala is sold everywhere. Let the audience have some home-cooked food. This is a home-cooked cinema”, he added.

--IANS

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