Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi wrap up ‘Mirzapur’ Varanasi schedule

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actors +Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi have wrapped the Varanasi schedule of the movie adaptation of “Mirzapur.”

Pankaj, who plays the titular role of Kaleen Bhaiyya, said that every time he comes to Varanasi, he feels a deep sense of belonging.

“This city has a rhythm of its own—it’s spiritual, raw, and alive. Shooting Mirzapur: The Movie here reminded me why this world feels so real to all of us. Kaleen Bhaiya was born here in spirit, and every time I step into his shoes, it’s like revisiting an old chapter with new meaning. The warmth and curiosity of people here always make the experience special,” Pankaj said.

Ali said Banaras carries its own kind of madness.

The actor, who is all set to reprise the role of Guddu Pandit in the upcoming film added: “And that madness is a big part of Guddu’s journey too. Being back here felt nostalgic yet fresh. We’ve lived with these characters for years, but every new story brings a new challenge.”

He said that this leg was charged with energy, emotion, and a lot of love from fans who showed up at every corner to watch the film.

“It’s inspiring to see how deeply Mirzapur has connected with people across generations.”

Sharing her thoughts, Shweta Tripathi Sharma said: “Banaras has given me so much as an actor—it’s almost poetic that I keep finding myself here for roles that define me. Golu’s journey has been one of transformation and inner strength, and shooting in Banaras makes that emotion feel real.”

“The people here treat Mirzapur as their own story, and that’s such a rare and beautiful thing to witness. This schedule was intense, emotional, and full of gratitude. Now I’m looking forward to taking that same energy to our next schedule in Mumbai.”

Talking about the crime-thriller series “Mirzapur”, The story follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

The film adaptation of the series is reportedly scheduled for a 2026 release.

