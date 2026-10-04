October 04, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Panels, films and programmes: Gujarat exhibition highlights PM Modi’s 25 years in public service

Panels, films and programmes: Gujarat exhibition highlights PM Modi’s 25 years in public service

Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (IANS) A multimedia exhibition in Ahmedabad is showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year journey in public service, from his years in Gujarat to his development initiatives at the national level, with panels, posters and audio-visual presentations highlighting key programmes and milestones.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the exhibition, titled ‘Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat’, at Pandit Deendayal Auditorium on Sunday.

Organised by the state Information and Broadcasting Department, the exhibition is part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ being held to mark "PM Modi’s 25 years of public service, dedication and governance".

During his visit, Patel interacted with citizens attending the exhibition and said: "The state government is committed to the development of all sections of society through various people-oriented schemes."

The exhibition presents development initiatives undertaken in Gujarat in sectors including agriculture and animal husbandry, education, industries, ports, energy, water resources, women’s empowerment and social development.

It also features programmes launched during PM Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, including Krishi Mahotsav, Shala Praveshotsav, Kanya Kelavani, Jyotigram Yojana, e-Mamta, Mission Mangalam, Gyan Shakti, water management initiatives, Khel Mahakumbh, Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Pashu Arogya Mela and Samaras Chhatralaya Yojana.

Visitors can also access information on the development works featured through the exhibition and participate in a quiz based on initiatives associated with his 25-year public service journey.

Patel, along with other officials, visited different sections of the exhibition and gathered information about the development projects presented there.

The exhibition will remain open to the public at Pandit Deendayal Auditorium until October 5, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Citizens can visit it during the stipulated hours.

Officials of the Ahmedabad Regional Information Office and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, and visitors, were present during the Chief Minister’s visit.

--IANS

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