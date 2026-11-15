Democrats control of US House, Senate allows Congress to reverse Trump administration's embrace of Pakistan's military: Report

Washington, Nov 15 (IANS) Democrats control of the US' House of Representatives and Senate following the recent midterm elections gives Congress an opportunity to reverse the Trump administration's embrace of Pakistan's military. The US cannot decide the political future of Pakistan. However, it can stop allowing American taxpayer dollars, military cooperation and diplomatic backing prop an increasingly unaccountable military establishment of Pakistan, a report said.

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has been praised in the US for being a statesman and a reliable security partner ever since Pakistan started mediating between Iran and the US. The US has made this bet before and lost as successive US governments have for years supported Pakistan's military rulers to advance their geopolitical agendas, overlooking authoritarianism in exchange for cooperation and stability, according to a report in Foreign Policy in Focus.

The Trump administration has taken the same stance again, describing counter-terrorism, critical minerals and managing regional competition among core interests of the US. However, each of them is threatened by the very institution the US has depended on to preserve them. The Democratic-controlled Congress now can reverse the approach taken by Trump administration regarding Pakistan.

By providing support to Pakistan military, the US risks its long-term relationship with a population of 250 million people, two-thirds of whom are under the age of 30 years and increasingly restless under increasing military authoritarianism. The problem directly impacts security interests of the US, according to a report in Foreign Policy in Focus.

US President Donald Trump in his second term tried to rebuild relations with the Pakistan Army. However, the Pakistani military is not only a security partner but principal architect of Pakistan's China policy as it manages economic projects, defence acquisitions and the overall ties between Beijing and Islamabad. By strengthening ties with Pakistani military, the US is not preserving influence but strengthening the very institution which is responsible for boosting ties with China.

"Democratic control of the House and Senate gives Congress an opportunity to reverse the Trump administration’s embrace of Pakistan’s military. Over the past two years, more than 100 Democrats in Congress signed letters calling out the Pakistani government’s human rights violations," Mehlaqa Samdani, Executive Director at Community Alliance for Peace and Justice, mentioned in a report in Foreign Policy in Focus.

"Now, as incoming chairs of powerful committees, they can hold hearings, attach conditions to appropriations and defence bills, and investigate the Trump family's crypto deals with foreign governments, including Pakistan's," the author added.

Democrats have won control of both the Senate and House of Representatives in the midterm elections held in the US. Their Senate gains included victories in North Carolina, Texas, Ohio, Kansas and South Carolina, reversing Republican control of the chamber. The elections were held midway through Trump's second four-year term.

The US-Israeli war with Iran began in February and has disrupted regional shipping and energy markets, while high fuel prices and household costs became major campaign issues across the United States.

--IANS

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