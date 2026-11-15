When Ranveer Singh reveals he has a special wardrobe for meeting Deepika's Parents

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh is known for his unique and experimental fashion sense. However, as he once appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' with his 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' co-star Alia Bhatt, Ranveer revealed that he maintains a separate wardrobe for when he goes to Bangalore to meet his wife Deepika Padukone's parents.

Ranveer admitted that he does not wish to 'throw them off' with his choice of clothes.

Host Karan Johar also pointed out to the 'Dhurandhar' actor that he and Deepika come from extremely different kind of family backgrounds.

As KJo asked Ranveer how he managed that, he replied, “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off.”

He also admitted that initially Deepika's family took some time to warm up to him, but once they did, they became extremely close.

“Initially, they were completely thrown off, like, 'who is this, what is this?' Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other, but now she is like my mom," Ranveer added.

Talking about Ranveer and Deepika's journey together, these two have shared the screen in a number of blockbusters such as 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' (2013), 'Bajiroa Mastani' (2015), 'Padmaavat' (2018), and '83' (2021).

After keeping the admirers guessing about their relationship status for a long time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018.

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child together, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024. The couple was recently blessed with another daughter, Devi on 19 September 2026.

--IANS

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