Hasina supporters face purge in Bangladesh universities as persecution continues under BNP govt: Report

Dhaka, Nov 15 (IANS) Academics and students accused of maintaining links with the former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League continue to face allegations of political persecution across the country's public universities, with the controversy persisting under the elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, a report said.

"What is unfolding across the country's higher education institutions raises serious questions about academic freedom, political retaliation and the right to dissent in a country still struggling with the consequences of a violent political upheaval," Asian Lite reported.

The report said that the developments have placed Bangladesh's universities at the centre of a wider debate over whether the political transition following Hasina's removal has ended the culture of institutional control or merely changed the groups subjected to it.

"On August 31, Dhaka University's Syndicate decided to suspend three professors and initiate tribunal proceedings against them over allegations relating to their conduct during the July 2024 uprising," the report said, adding that the teachers denied the allegations and accused the university authorities of political harassment.

Citing the case of Professor Mashiur Rahman of Dhaka University's Sociology department, the report said that he was accused of describing the student movement as illegal, baseless and irrational during a television discussion in July 2024, but Human Rights Watch (HRW) reviewed a recording of the programme and found no such remarks.

"At Bangladesh Agricultural University, authorities dismissed, suspended or removed 12 academics and demoted or restricted the activities of another 34 after establishing an investigation commission," the report mentioned.

The report noted that the allegations suggest the partisan environment has not disappeared following the change of government, and academics associated with the previous ruling party (Awami League) are now facing allegations of exclusion and retaliation.

"The withholding of examination certificates and restrictions on campus access carry consequences that can extend well beyond the immediate political dispute. Students can lose opportunities to complete their education, apply for employment or pursue further academic qualifications," Asian Lite said.

--IANS

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