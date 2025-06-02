‘Panchayat’ maker reveals the reason behind show’s success

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Deepak Kumar Mishra, who has directed the superhit OTT series ‘Panchayat’, has said that the show has managed to strike a chord with the audience because of its authenticity.

Over three remarkable seasons, the fan-favourite series has captured hearts nationwide with its blend of humor, emotional depth, and brilliantly understated performances. It is set to return with season 4, and the buzz is quite strong.

Talking about the show, Deepak said, “Panchayat’s success lies in its authenticity. From the start, we focused on building a world that feels real and lived-in, and with each season, we’ve only deepened that. Season one was more intimate, centered on emotions and objects. By season two, the narrative expanded with the Phulera election, and we had to choose between introducing new characters or evolving the ones we had. Bhushan, (the antagonist, who goes by the name Banrakas) rose naturally, driven by the plot and my own fondness for him”.

He further mentioned, “As the story grew, so did the writing challenges, especially around sensitive arcs like character deaths. But staying true to the show’s tone was always non-negotiable. The characters have grown organically, and their journeys now shape the story in meaningful ways. And yes, Bhushan vs Pradhanji is far from over”.

For Chandan Kumar, the writer of ‘Panchayat’, each season is like peeling a new layer of an onion, what appears simple on the surface carries many emotions and complex dynamics underneath.

He said, “With every layer, Phulera becomes more than just a setting; it turns into a living, breathing world filled with laughter, grief, politics, and quiet transformation”.

Produced by The Viral Fever, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Chandan Kumar, ‘Panchayat’ season 4 is written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra & Akshat Vijaywargiya. The brand new season brings back the much-loved talented cast, featuring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

The show will soon bow on Prime Video.

