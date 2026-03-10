Krishna Nagar wins double gold at 7th Senior National Para Badminton Championship 2026

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar continued his good form and produced a magnificent performance to claim two gold medals at the 7th Senior National Para Badminton Championship 2026 held here on Tuesday.

With this win, Nagar has also reaffirmed his supremacy in the SH6 category.

The Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist began his campaign on a strong note by clinching the Men’s Singles SH6 title. In the final, Nagar defeated Sudarsan M S in straight games, registering a 21-10, 21-19 victory. The top-seeded shuttler displayed aggressive attacking play and excellent court coverage to control the contest from the start.

Nagar dominated the opening game with precise smashes and sharp net play, leaving his opponent struggling to keep pace. Although Sudarsan attempted to mount a comeback in the second game, Nagar maintained his composure and held firm in the closing stages to seal the match and secure the national title.

The 25-year-old continued his impressive run in the Mixed Doubles SH6 event, where he partnered Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan. The duo produced another commanding performance in the final, defeating the pair of Sudarsan M S and Shreya Kumari with a convincing 21-7, 21-11 scoreline.

Nagar and Nithya dominated the match with consistent attacking play and excellent coordination. Their ability to dictate rallies and maintain pressure on their opponents proved decisive as they wrapped up the contest in straight games to claim the championship.

The double triumph further reinforces Nagar’s stature as one of India’s leading para badminton players and highlights his consistency at the national level.

Speaking after his victory, Krishna Nagar said, "Winning two titles at the National Championships is always special. The level of competition in India continues to improve, and that pushes all of us to raise our game. I’m happy with my performance here, and it gives me good confidence heading into the upcoming international tournaments."

