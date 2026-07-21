July 21, 2026 11:56 PM हिंदी

Panama discusses prospects of joining IBCA

Panama discusses prospects of joining IBCA

Panama City, July 21 (IANS) Director General of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), SP Yadav and Andrea Zebede, Director in Charge of International Organisations and Conferences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Panama, held discussions on the prospects of Panama joining the IBCA, an inter-governmental organisation headquartered in India, as a Member Country.

"Fruitful meeting held between Dr. SP Yadav, Director General, IBCA and Her Excellency Ms. Andrea Zebede, Director in Charge of International Organisations and Conferences at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Panama, in Panama City. Discussions focused on the prospects of Panama joining the IBCA as a Member Country and on opportunities for strengthening cooperation in BigCat and Biodiversity conservation across range countries,” the Embassy of India in Panama wrote on X.

Deliberations also covered capacity building, knowledge exchange, and the sharing of best practices to advance global conservation efforts.

Meanwhile, Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama, is currently on an official visit to India.

On Monday, he held a bilateral meeting with an Indian delegation headed by Shyam Jagannath, IAS, Director General of Maritime Administration, to discuss cooperation in the maritime sector.

The Panamanian delegation was led by the Foreign Affairs Minister and included Lizbeth Hernandez Altafulla, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Panama; Alejandro Mendoza, Director of Foreign Policy; Alonso Correa, Ambassador of Panama to India; Mr Roberto Rodriguez, Consul General of Panama in Mumbai and other accompanying officials.

The Indian delegation comprised Deependra Singh Bisen, Deputy Director General of Maritime Administration; Vineet Kumar, IFS, Under Secretary (UNES Division), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA); and P. L. Muthu, Assistant Director General of Maritime Administration.

“During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the maritime sector, including the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on maritime cooperation. Discussions focused on promoting trade and connectivity, knowledge sharing and capacity building, maritime safety and security, and the welfare and protection of seafarers. Both sides expressed their commitment to strengthening maritime ties and exploring areas of mutual interest,” the Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India wrote on X.

--IANS

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