Pamela Anderson opens up about her ‘neutral zone’

Los Angeles, Dec 10 (IANS) Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson is opening up about her special place. The actress has said her garden is a "neutral zone" where she and her mother "don't argue".

The actress shared that while she has had a "complicated relationship" with her mother Carol over the years, being out in her garden, which she has nicknamed Arkady, is somewhere they can find a common ground, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘Vogue’ magazine, "We’ve had a complicated relationship over our lifetime, as many of us do with our mothers. “But we get along great in the garden. That’s our neutral zone. We don’t argue there”.

The actress and model revealed she loves to spend time in the garden, and she's constantly reaping the rewards.

She further mentioned, “I’ve always loved gardens, my roses especially. I have a beautiful rose garden and a vegetable garden. Actually, it’s more of a ranch. I don’t know how everything grows so well there. Neighbours tell me their garden is not doing well, and I’m like, ‘What’s happening? Mine’s going wild! The pumpkins are growing over the fences and down onto the beach’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress gives away most of her produce to neighbours, local schools, and First Nations communities of Indigenous people in Canada.

She shared, “My garden does a lot of good. Nothing goes to waste”.

She also makes use of the food at home, including “tomatoes roasted and stewed, with lemon and garlic".

She joked, "it’s fun to make my dad eat more vegetables", and revealed her favourite plant in the garden is her Yves Piaget roses.

"It took me a long time to get them, but I have them, and the fragrance is amazing. They’re garden heritage roses so they fit in your hand. They’re my favourite”, she added.

Meanwhile, the actress loves the way her garden Arkady reflects her own approach to identity. She said, "You can replant your garden every year, rotate your crops. I started learning a lot about it and thought, ‘This is how I want my life to be’”.

