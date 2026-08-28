Palmeiras midfielder Arias sidelined with injury

Sao Paulo, Aug 28 (IANS) Colombian midfielder Jhon Arias is set to miss Palmeiras' Brazilian Serie A clash with Mirassol due to a hamstring strain, the club has announced. This injury to Arias is a major setback for the table-toppers.

Arias sustained the injury in Palmeiras' 3-0 home win over Santos in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday, and the club announced an update on his status late on Thursday night.

"Medical examinations performed on Thursday confirmed that Jhon Arias sustained a right thigh injury," read a statement on the club's official website.

It added that Uruguayan defender Joaquin Piquerez was in doubt for Palmeiras' visit to Mirassol on Sunday due to swelling in his right thigh, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile, captain Gustavo Gomez was cleared of injury after he was substituted at halftime of the match against Santos due to muscle soreness.

Palmeiras lead Brazil's Serie A standings with 51 points, six ahead of second-placed Flamengo.

In the earlier round, Jose Manuel Lopez scored twice as Palmeiras extended their lead at the top of Brazil's Serie A with a 4-1 home win over Vasco da Gama.

Lopez opened the scoring in the 47th minute before Vitor Roque converted a penalty and Mauricio added a third goal just inside the hour.

Argentina international striker Lopez struck a minute again from time ahead of Facundo Colidio's stoppage-time consolation goal for the visitors.

The result leaves Palmeiras with 51 points, six clear of second-placed Flamengo, which has a game in hand. Vasco is 19th in the 20-team standings with 22 points.

Coritiba won 2-1 at home to Corinthians, Mirassol drew 1-1 at Santos, Chapecoense won 1-0 at home to Sao Paulo, Bragantino secured a 1-0 home win over Gremio, and Bahia prevailed 2-0 at Vitoria in that round of matches.

--IANS

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