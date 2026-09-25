NTWB board reviews measures for trader welfare, ease of doing biz

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Commerce Ministry on Friday said the National Traders’ Welfare Board (NTWB) discussed GST-related matters, including rationalisation, refund delays, lengthy audits, amnesty schemes, ITC anomalies and resolution of pending appeals.

Discussions on MSME and finance included inclusion of traders in MSME facilitation committees, a proposal for a centralised loan portal with 30-day timelines, reforms in the CIBIL score mechanism and establishment of traders’ grievance helplines.

At the meeting, the Board reviewed a range of measures concerning trader welfare, Ease of Doing Business, digital empowerment, access to finance, Centre–State coordination and export promotion.

The deliberations also covered issues relating to GST, MSMEs, trader grievance redressal, digital platforms and strengthening institutional support for traders, retailers, manufacturers, exporters and service providers.

“Discussions on MSME and finance included inclusion of traders in MSME facilitation committees, a proposal for a centralised loan portal with 30-day timelines, reforms in the CIBIL score mechanism and establishment of traders’ grievance helplines,” according to an official statement.

Members also discussed trader welfare issues, including timely payments to government contractors, safeguards against technical penalties, relaxation in loan repayment during lean periods, and enhanced Centre-State coordination.

On digital empowerment, the Board deliberated on expansion of ONDC and ‘DigiDukaan’ to the district level, Women Entrepreneurship Facilitation Desks under NITI Aayog, POSH cells for grievance redressal and strengthening of cyber fraud redressal mechanisms.

“Special emphasis was laid on enhancing export participation by traders and MSMEs, increasing awareness regarding export opportunities, strengthening institutional support mechanisms and promoting India’s emergence as a globally competitive trading nation,” according to the statement.

The statement further stated that the Board also discussed the need for thematic committees and focused working groups to examine sector-specific issues and provide structured recommendations for policy intervention.

Sunil J. Singhi, Chairman, NTWB, highlighted the government’s commitment to trader welfare through reforms such as the ‘Jan Vishwas Act’, which rationalises 40,000 compliances, Ease of Doing Business measures and the establishment of State Traders’ Welfare Boards in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Yuvraj Ravindra Patil, Director, DPIIT, emphasised the importance of promoting the Board’s initiatives and ensuring wider dissemination of DPIIT’s interactive video conference sessions.

--IANS

na/