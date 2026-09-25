September 25, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Neena Gupta calls JD Majethia, a ladies' man

Neena Gupta calls JD Majethia, a ladies' man

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming show ‘Chumbak’, has lauded the show’s producer JD Majethia.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Vyas, Deven Bhojani, and Manasi Parekh during the promotions of the show in the BKC area of Mumbai.

She recollected an incident when she was impressed with the producer’s conduct, as she said, “He is from some other planet. He's a ladies’ man, which is a very interesting part. I think after the shooting, I had gone somewhere for an award. So, he was sitting next to me, by chance. So, the hosts called my name on the stage to present the award”.

She told IANS, “I went to collect the award. He was like my godfather. I mean, he became a shadow. He took my purse, and he took me to the stage. I didn't like giving him my purse as I felt it’s not right to do that considering he is such a well established name. He held my hand. When I came back, he took my purse again. Even though I don't know much about him. I did only this project. So, it’s not like he did it out of friendship”.

“There is this whole family feeling with him. He is one of those kinds of people that if there is a problem, you can go to him”, she added.

Talking about ‘Chumbak’, it is a multi-generational comedy set in a contemporary urban Indian neighbourhood where no celebration is too small, no crisis ever stays private and everyday comes with a healthy dose of chaos.

The show brings back the warmth, wit and razor-sharp observations that have made their storytelling a favourite across generations, while introducing audiences to this vibrant community that functions as an extended family.

The show is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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