September 25, 2026 5:20 PM हिंदी

Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen takes ride in e-rickshaw in New Delhi

Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen takes ride in e-rickshaw in New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen took a ride in an electric rickshaw during his official engagements in New Delhi.

The video shared by Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, on X shows the visiting Minister first taking a ride in the electric rickshaw and then taking over the driver's seat.

"Between meetings in New Delhi, Minister Chris Bowen hopped into an electric rickshaw, getting a closer look at the innovation driving the clean energy transition. What started as a ride quickly turned into a chance to get behind the wheel. Turns out it was a pretty fun ride!" the envoy said.

Bowen is on an official visit to India to strengthen Australia’s fuel security and work with international partners on global energy security.

On Wednesday, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav met Bowen with discussions held on key agenda items for the upcoming Pre-COP ministerial meeting in Fiji and COP31 in Turkey.

"Happy to have met with Mr Chris Bowen, Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy and President of the COP31 negotiations, in New Delhi today. We had an engaging discussion on key agenda items for the upcoming Pre-COP in Fiji and COP31 in Turkey," Yadav posted on X.

"I highlighted the success stories of India’s ambitious climate action under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji over the past decade. I also reaffirmed India’s commitment to being a supportive partner to Australia in its role as President of the COP31 negotiations," he added.

Bowen said that India is an indispensable voice in shaping the future of global climate and energy policy, and its clean-energy expansion demonstrates that the transition to cleaner sources can support economic prosperity.

Addressing a Pre-COP Dialogue titled Partners in Green Transition: Advancing Ambition, Action and Partnerships for COP31 here on Wednesday, he said India’s experience would be important to the global climate conversation as countries work to accelerate implementation of their climate commitments.

The dialogue, organised by the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) in partnership with the Australian High Commission, brought together policymakers, diplomats, researchers and climate practitioners to discuss priorities ahead of COP31, which will be held in Turkey in November 2026.

"India is showing the world that clean energy is not a brake on prosperity, but a pathway to it," Bowen stated during his keynote address.

He said India was an “indispensable voice” in the future of climate and energy policy and highlighted its expansion of clean energy.

"COP31 would be inclusive and transparent, with electrification and investment certainty among the key priorities," he said.

The Australian minister stressed the importance of elevating the voices of Pacific Island countries, including through Pre-COP events in Fiji and Tuvalu.

--IANS

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