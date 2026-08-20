Palestinians appreciate India's longstanding support, highlight importance of development partnership

Ramallah, Aug 20 (IANS) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary Sripriya Ranganathan, currently on an official visit to Palestine, inaugurated a government of India-supported Quick Impact Project at the Jericho Women’s Charitable Society School, in Ramallah on Thursday.

“Amb. Sripriya Ranganathan, together with H.E. Dr. Hussein Hamayel, Governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley, inaugurated a Government of India-supported Quick Impact Project at the Jericho Women’s Charitable Society School,” the Representative Office of India to the State of Palestine in Ramallah stated on X.

“The project upgraded educational facilities and provided computers and essential equipment, creating a better learning environment. It marks the successful completion of India’s 8th QIP in Palestine — translating partnership into tangible benefits for local communities,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Secretary Ranganathan visited the Palestine-India Techno Park and welcomed its role as a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship and technological advancement in Palestine.

Honouring the enduring legacy of peace, non-violence and justice of Mahatma Gandhi, Secretary Ranganathan paid a floral tribute at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Ramallah, along with the Mayor of Ramallah, Jack Saadeh.

Secretary also reviewed India’s recently completed and ongoing flagship development projects in Palestine.

A statement by the Representative Office of India said that the visit provided further momentum to the longstanding India-Palestine partnership with a focus on health cooperation, development partnership, skills and capacity building and community engagement.

The statement noted that the major outcome of the visit was Wednesday's ground-breaking of the Indian Super Speciality Hospital in Arrabeh, Jenin, a major government of India-funded development project being taken forward pursuant to the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Secretary Ranganathan called on Majed Abu Ramadan, Health Minister of Palestine, where they discussed further deepening cooperation in the health sector, including training cooperation.

Secretary Ranganathan informed of India's decision to organise a prosthetic limb camp in Palestine and donation of Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri (BHISHM) Cube, a mobile health centre, for use in Gaza. She also handed over the first tranche of life-saving medicines.

According to the statement, the visit also highlighted the breadth of India's development partnership with Palestine across education, institution building, vocational training and women's empowerment.

“In the education sector, cooperation was advanced through the "School-in-a-Box" initiative, undertaken with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, which includes provision of digital educational resources to support modern learning environment in Palestinian schools, especially in Gaza,” the statement said.

The Secretary also visited ongoing Government of India-funded projects in Palestine, including the India-Palestine Centre for Empowering Women 'Turathi' and the Palestinian Institute of Diplomacy, reflecting India's continued support for women's economic empowerment, institutional capacity building and human resource development.

Palestinian leaders and officials welcomed the initiatives advanced during the visit and expressed appreciation for India's longstanding support to the Palestinian people.

They highlighted the importance of India's development partnership in strengthening essential public services, building institutional capacity and responding to Palestinian development priorities.

“India remains firmly committed to supporting the Palestinian people through initiatives that respond to Palestinian priorities, strengthen institutions and public services, and contribute meaningfully to people's lives,” highlighted the statement from the Representative Office of India.

–IANS

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