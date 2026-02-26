Palash Sen: I'm a rock singer, independent, unapologetic & perhaps misunderstood

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Indian pop rock band Euphoria frontman Palash Sen has described himself as an “independent, unapologetic and perhaps misunderstood” rock singer, asserting that he has always chosen authenticity over validation.

Palash took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself playing the guitar. He went on to reflect on his musical journey and the spirit of rock that defines him.

“I am a rock singer .. independent, unapologetic & perhaps misunderstood.. Rock is rebellion against the machine … aggressive, honest & strangely Sufi … one with God .. one with your inner self … and borderline maniacal … which is what euphoria means (sic),” he wrote.

Describing the emotion behind his music, he shared that rock borders on the maniacal, which, according to him, is what true euphoria means.

“I sing from my heart & all I believe in .. can’t do the filmy thing or pretend to be someone else ..this is me .. some obviously understand me , some don’t.. but I was never looking for validation .. I was only being me … This is from the time we were all angry.. here is me pouring some sugar !!”

It was in college, when Palash founded his band Euphoria. He had started composing songs from in college days and was writing them in English. His first composition is believed to be 'Heaven on the Seventh Floor' which was an ode to his college hostel room, on the seventh floor.

Euphoria's first release, 'Dhoom Pichuck Dhoom,' was a major commercial hit and received rave reviews from the critics worldwide.

Euphoria went on to become noted Indian band, with five hit studio albums, one compilation and seventeen music videos. Sen's Bollywood debut came with Filhaal... directed by Meghna Gulzar, which also starred Tabu and Sushmita Sen.

Palash also composed an eight-and-a-half-minute song for the film.

--IANS

dc/