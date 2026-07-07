July 07, 2026 12:48 PM हिंदी

Palash Sen offers prayers at Patna Sahib: Gave my soul a place to land

Palash Sen offers prayers at Patna Sahib: Gave my soul a place to land

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Singer Palash Sen sought divine blessings at Takht Sri Patna Sahib and said that there is something incredibly grounding about walking into a sacred space after the chaos of a live show.

Palash, who was in Patna for a live concert, shared a string of images of himself from his visit to Takht Sri Patna Sahib, which is one of the five takhts of the Sikhs, located in Patna. He also shared a few glimpses from his performance.

He wrote in the caption: “From the electric energy of the concert crowd to the soul stirring serenity of Patna Sahib on Sunday. My heart is full. The transition from the roar of thousands to the absolute, humbling silence of the sanctum is a feeling words can barely express.”

Palash added: “The stage gave me the wings to fly, but Patna Sahib gave my soul a place to land. There is something incredibly grounding about walking into such a sacred space after the chaos of a live show.”

The “Maaeri” hitmaker shared that the connection he feels with the almighty on stage and at Patna Sahib, is the same.

“The kind of connect I feel with the Almighty on stage and at Patna Sahib, is the same. Prayers for all my loved ones , and you all. Prayers for myself? That I could do this in the same day , is all my prayers come true.”

Talking about Palash, he formed the Indian pop-rock band Euphoria in 1998. The band has released 16 singles by adopting the DIY method, and embracing the digital revolution in the music industry.

They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012 by the Indian Recording Arts Academy at the Palm Expo in Mumbai. Alongside jaunty pop rock songs, Euphoria have also been known to produce music with a satirical message.

--IANS

dc/

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