Palash Sen: 'Jaane Khuda' was a piece of my soul on screen

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Singer Palash Sen took a stroll down memory lane as he reminisced about the song “Jaane Khuda” and said that three years ago, this wasn’t just a music video, it was a piece of his soul on screen.

Sharing a string of images from the making of the track in Bir, a rural village in Himachal Pradesh, Palash said that melodious song was about “the most unmatched couple on the planet.”

He wrote: “Jaane Khuda … 3 years ago, this wasn’t just a music video… it was a piece of my soul on screen. It was a dream project.”

Palash, who founded his band Euphoria in college, revealed that the song was made with “no big budgets and guarantees.”

“No big budget. No guarantees. Just a dream, a sound, and a belief that it had to be heard and seem. We all just took a leap of faith and drove to Bir.. what unfolded was way way better than my dream,” he wrote.

“It is a video about misfits , 2 wronged and wrong people who meet by chance. The most unmatched couple on the planet. Toh kya?!! Shot in the most beautiful place on the planet. Today, it’s still alive because of YOU. Every play, every share, every message—you have kept it breathing..” said Palash, whose first composition is believed to be 'Heaven on the Seventh Floor', an ode to his college hostel room, on the seventh floor.

“If it ever meant something to you… go feel it again today.. or if you still haven’t watched it, please don’t miss out. 3 years later I wanted to thank everyone who made this our happiest and sweetest video. Thank you Preeti, Richa ji, Hardik, Tushy , Pratyakshu, Abhinav , Alokii, Anil, Sonu , Vishii, Shameem , everyone at Rooh, and all the fabulous people of Bir.”

Palash concluded: “As usual all the boys made it Euphoric.. thank you Djoo, Prashant , Rakesh, Nikki, Vishal M and Vishal Dixit.”

--IANS

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