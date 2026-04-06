Palak Tiwari reveals her long-guarded make-up secret

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actress Palak Tiwari, who is known for ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, has shared her make-up secret. The actress, who walked the ramp as a show stopper at Bombay Times Fashion Week on Sunday, said that she used her mother Shweta Tiwari’s make-up products for over a year.

She told IANS, “I have only used her makeup. She didn't have makeup for a whole year of her life because I stole all her makeup. I have taken all the inspiration from my mom. The way I talk, the way I am, my nature. I am exactly like my mother”.

When asked what fashion means to her, she said, “Fashion for me is comfort. And you should be able to move easily, be yourself. I think that's when you are the most fashionable. I think when I was young, it was a lot. I used to think that I should impress everyone, everyone should like my clothes”.

“Now even if someone doesn't like the clothes, it's okay. Clothes are clothes. I want them to like me”, she added.

Palak gained widespread attention with the music video of ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ alongside Harrdy Sandhu, which became a major viral hit. She made her foray in Hindi cinema with the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Before acting, she worked as an assistant director on ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. She is also active in fashion and brand endorsements, building a strong social media presence and emerging as a young face in Bollywood.

Earlier, Palak Tiwari was spotted at a movie outing with Sara Ali Khan. The duo was seen giggling and exchanging smiles, while the papas clicked them. Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan was also spotted at the same theatre just minutes earlier. The video showed Sara Ali Khan walking ahead in a flowing blue ethnic outfit, while Palak followed behind in a casual black top paired with denims.

Interestingly, Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen arriving at the venue earlier, dressed in a hoodie, maintaining a low profile. His presence has once again fueled chatter around his rumoured relationship with Palak Tiwari. The two have often been linked together, but till date neither Ibrahim nor Palak has ever publicly confirmed their relationship. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, shares a friendly bond with Palak, and is often spotted together in social settings.

--IANS

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