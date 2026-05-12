Palak Tiwari pens note for ‘Lukkhe’ co-star King: No greater joy than being your younger sister

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Palak Tiwari has penned a heartwarming note for her ‘Lukkhe’ co-star King and said that there has been no greater joy than being his younger sister on screen.

Palak shared a series of pictures with King, whose real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel, and said it was a first for both of them, making the series extra special for them.

The daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari wrote in the caption section: “Nihal to me and badnaam to the world, similarly Arpan to me and king to the world. There has been no greater joy than being your younger sister. Tujhse accha koi nahi. I’m always your sanno and you’ll always be my Veera.”

She concluded: “Lukkhe was a first for both of us and I’m so happy it gave me you!! Meri jaan bhi kya, rooh teri kadar kare. But on a side note to everyone please watch Lukkhe on @primevideoin hehe.”

“Lukkhe” marked the OTT debut of Palak and King. The show also stars Raashii Khanna, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra.

The musical action drama is set in Chandigarh, where rap culture, ambition, and crime intersect.

It is a gripping tale of revenge and redemption, as rival rappers MC Badnaam played by King and OG essayed by Shivankit, who are locked in a deeply personal vendetta that blurs the lines between art and animosity. The show blends high-octane action, gunfights, and raw musical energy.

Produced by Vipul D. Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of Optimystix Entertainment and White Guerrilla LLP, ‘Lukkhe’ started streaming on Prime Video on May 8.

It was in 2019 when King rose to fame as a finalist on the reality show MTV Hustle. He later belted out hits such as "Tu Aake Dekhle”, "Oops" and "Maan Meri Jaan" to name a few.

Meanwhile, Palak is known for her work in Hindi films, including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and The Virgin Tree.

--IANS

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