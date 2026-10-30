October 30, 2026 7:54 PM हिंदी

Pakistan's U-turn on restricting Taiwanese airlines from its airspace attracts attention

Pakistan's U-turn on restricting Taiwanese airlines from its airspace attracts attention

Islamabad/Taipei, Oct 30 (IANS) Pakistan's U-turn on imposing restrictions on Taiwanese flights, followed by the restoration of overflight permissions, has once again drawn attention to the intersection of diplomatic policy, regional relations and international aviation, a report has detailed.

Earlier this week, Pakistan prevented two Taiwanese airlines from accessing its airspace, reportedly in line with Beijing's 'One China' policy. However, the restriction was short-lived, with Islamabad restoring overflight rights for Taiwanese flights within hours, reported 'Page3news', a multilingual worldwide newspaper based in Thailand.

The development on Wednesday, it said, had attracted attention as Pakistan became the first country reported to have imposed such restrictions on the two Taiwanese carriers before reversing its decision.

"Taiwan, meanwhile, raised concerns over the reported restrictions, suggesting that China could have influenced Islamabad’s decision. Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi described the move as one that could send a dangerous message to the international community. However, he did not present evidence to substantiate the suggestion of Chinese involvement," the report mentioned.

Citing various reports, Taipei Times reported that Executive Yuan spokeswoman Michelle Lee said that the Cabinet "deeply regretted" Pakistan's brief closure of its airspace to Taiwanese airlines.

"We deeply regret Pakistan's behavior, including pandering to China by compromising flight safety, disregarding international rules and reality, undermining our national sovereignty, and politicizing and weaponizing airspace," Lee was quoted as saying by the newspaper when asked about the issue at a Cabinet news conference this week.

Leading Pakistani daily 'Dawn' quoted country's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif telling Bloomberg News that Islamabad had permitted only Chinese airlines to fly over Pakistan.

"The aviation division follows the 'One China policy' — only mainland China is allowed," said Khawaja Asif.

Citing flight-tracking data, the report mentioned that Taiwanese carriers rerouted flights and did not fly over Pakistan between October 25 to 28.

Dawn reported that Taiwanese airlines China Airlines Ltd and Eva Airways Corp, which operated at least a dozen flights between Asia and Europe flying over Russia between October 25-28, have now been granted permission to operate flights from October 28 to March 27, 2027 by the Pakistani authorities.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

'It makes me very happy to bring gold for India': para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar on what keeps him going in sport. Photo credit: @PCI

'It makes me very happy to bring gold for India': Nitesh Kumar on what keeps him going

Lost far too many wickets in Power-play, bowlers gave away 20-30 extra runs: Sairaj Bahutule on India’s defeat in the fourth T20I in Auckland on Friday. Photo credit: @BCCI

Lost far too many wickets in Power-play, bowlers gave away 20-30 extra runs: Bahutule on India’s defeat

Chris Pratt remembers his humble beginnings

Chris Pratt remembers his humble beginnings

Dev Ruparelia, Tanvi Patri to lead India's badminton challenge in the Youth Olympic Games 2026 at Dakar. Photo credit: BAI

Dev Ruparelia, Tanvi Patri to lead India's badminton challenge at Dakar Youth Olympics

After taking away Superman from Henry Cavill, James Gunn makes bold statement on Margot Robbie’s run as Harley Quinn

After taking away Superman from Henry Cavill, James Gunn makes bold statement on Margot Robbie’s run as Harley Quinn

Pakistan's U-turn on restricting Taiwanese airlines from its airspace attracts attention

Pakistan's U-turn on restricting Taiwanese airlines from its airspace attracts attention

Indigo Paints Q2 profit drops 47 pc to Rs 13.3 crore

Indigo Paints Q2 profit drops 47 pc to Rs 13.3 crore

Big B revisits fond Diwali memories on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Big B revisits fond Diwali memories on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Varun, Kuldeep might get an opportunity, let’s see how it turns out in Hamilton: Bahutule

Varun, Kuldeep might get an opportunity, let’s see how it turns out in Hamilton: Bahutule

Farmers welcome 24th PM-KISAN instalment, say assistance will help buy seeds, reduce debt (Photo: IANS)

Farmers welcome 24th PM-KISAN instalment, say assistance will help buy seeds, reduce debt