October 27, 2026 6:25 PM हिंदी

Pakistan's tourism model unsustainable, failing local communities: Report

Pakistan's tourism model unsustainable, failing local communities: Report

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Pakistan should focus on creating value for communities, culture and the environment at tourism destinations rather than chasing higher visitor numbers, a report has said.

A report published in The News Pakistan highlighted the country as an example where tourism discussions often revolve around its vast potential but lack effective planning and destination management.

Popular tourist spots regularly face overcrowding during holiday periods, leading to traffic congestion, waste accumulation, pressure on public services and frustration among local communities, it said.

For decades, tourism performance has largely been judged by metrics such as tourist arrivals, hotel occupancy and visitor spending.

The report argues that rising numbers often mask deeper challenges, including strained infrastructure, environmental degradation, cultural erosion and growing dissatisfaction among local communities.

"It's time to redefine what success means in tourism. Instead of chasing numbers, destinations should focus on creating real value for guests, communities and businesses. This means prioritising sustainability, stakeholder alignment and community benefit," the report said.

While record tourist inflows may appear positive on paper, they frequently fail to deliver meaningful benefits to residents and can undermine the long-term sustainability of destinations.

The problem is not the number of visitors itself but unmanaged tourism growth.

Without proper visitor education, regulations and local engagement, tourism risks becoming a disruptive spectacle rather than a meaningful cultural experience.

The report also highlighted the growing influence of social media-driven travel where destinations increasingly serve as backdrops for online content rather than places for cultural learning and engagement.

It stresses that successful tourism must generate shared value for all stakeholders.

For visitors, this means authentic and safe experiences. For local communities, it means income opportunities, participation in decision-making and protection of cultural and environmental assets. For businesses, it ensures long-term stability instead of short-lived seasonal booms.

The report calls on Pakistan to move beyond rhetoric and invest in destination management, professional training, local governance and year-round tourism planning.

The future of tourism lies in sustainability, community wellbeing and cultural preservation rather than sheer visitor volumes, it said.

--IANS

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